Mission Possible Cafe serves important life skills alongside tasty food

Mission Possible Café in Phoenix is exactly what it says it is: A café with a mission.

Sponsored by the Phoenix Rescue Mission, Mission Possible Café helps struggling community members gain crucial job experience while they get back on their feet. Men, women and children struggling with homelessness, addiction and trauma can enter the Phoenix Rescue Mission program where they will not only be rehabilitated but also given opportunities such as the vocational job training Mission Possible Café offers.

“We hope the community will join us for a great meal and help transform lives in the process,” said Jay A. Cory, president and CEO of Phoenix Rescue Mission.

Employees at Mission Possible Café go through an eight-month course that includes four months of classes and four months of practical application. In the classes, participants can learn not only food service but other practical skills as well.

“Clients will learn food service operations, develop leadership skills and be prepared for successful placement in management level positions in the food service industry,” Cory said.

The café, which serves Southwestern food such as breakfast burritos, tacos and enchiladas, is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and is located on 15th Avenue and Van Buren. Mission Possible Café adds to the Phoenix Rescue Mission’s already active food service programs, Mission Cookies and Mission Catering.

