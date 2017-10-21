Short-lived cool down before record heat next week

A brief cool down is expected today before near-record heat next week.

In the wake of a cold front that tracked through Arizona yesterday, a cooler air mass has filtered into the state from the northwest. This is allowing temperatures to rise to below normal levels this afternoon. In Metro Phoenix, look for a high of 85 Saturday afternoon.

By Sunday, high pressure begins to build back into the Southwest. This will kick off a warming trend that will send daytime highs to near record territory for the first half of next week. If fact, with Tuesday being the hottest day of the week, some Valley communities may reach 100 degrees.

Warmer than normal temperatures continue through next Thursday under sunny skies. Forecast models indicate some sort of weather system may bring a cool down by next Friday. Until then, look for a high of 92 Sunday, 97 Monday, 99 Tuesday, 95 Wednesday and 93 Thursday. Morning lows will be in the 60s.

No rain is in the forecast.

