Phoenix non-profit collecting Halloween costumes for low income children

The Phoenix non-profit Together We Grow is gearing up to make Halloween 2017 a fun and memorable event for 50 low-income children. The group is asking for costume donations for children living at a mobile home park near 32nd Street and McDowell Road.

"These are children whose families are not able to afford costumes," said Brian Ponciano, the non-profit's organizer. Every month the group focuses on a different need in the community.

The organization has some funds but not all that is necessary to buy for all 50 kids selected to receive a costume.

"My hope is that the community sees this need and helps us any way they see possible," added Ponciano.

Together We Grow will have a community pumpkin carving event on Saturday, October 28. Families will receive the donated costumes at that time.

If you would like to help with either a costume or a monetary donation, you can check out the non-profit's Facebook page by clicking here.

