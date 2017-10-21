Mesa homeowner waiting for repairs was told adjusters spread thin with hurricanes

Tragedies across the country are having an impact on Arizona families, as well. One Mesa homeowner, whose townhome flooded, said her insurance claim is taking an especially long time because adjusters are busy.

Lauren Foley has had a rough go of her first home-buying experience. Before she moved in, someone had disconnected the washer's drain hose.

"As soon as the washer hit the rinse cycle, it was like gallons and pools of water pouring out all over the place," Foley said.

She said her insurance, which is specifically for public employees, sent someone out right away.

"They set up the big dryers," she said. She added that they came out every day for three or four days to check on it. "It wasn't until the next weekend that everything was dry, and they were able to take out the floor."

But Foley said that's where things have stood for the past month.

"They specifically told me they had to send so many people to Florida and Texas, so they were spread very thin," Foley said.

"Most insurance companies are prepared for times like these and they have enough personnel to handle the claims coming in," said Nicole Farr with the Arizona Insurance Institute. She said smaller insurance companies, or ones that contract out to third-party adjusters, may have some delays.

"They may choose to go visit these areas that have been affected and their staffing could be minimized," Farr said. She told us 24% of Arizonans are covered by smaller companies.

Foley said she understands, but she hopes she can actually enjoy her new home soon.

"It kind of put a damper on the whole thing, buying my first house, moving in," Foley said. "I wasn't even unpacked the day after my stuff got moved in and everything was ruined."

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.