1 woman killed, several kids hurt in I-17 rollover

One woman died and five children suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash on southbound Interstate 17 near Bethany Home Road.

The crash, which happened around 4 p.m. Friday, also sent one woman to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities say the crash is still under investigation.

The freeway was not shut down, but rush hour traffic was backed up for miles while investigators cleared the scene.



