Paul's Pay It Forward Car Wash raises $329,572 for Big Brothers Big Sisters

WOW!

The 10th Annual Paul's Pay It Forward Car Wash has raised $329,572 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona.

Hundreds of cars were washed between Oct. 16 and Oct. 20 at Desert Ridge Marketplace, raising a huge amount of money for charity.

Paul's Pay It Forward Car Wash has grown to become a week-long, family-friendly, community event featuring live entertainment and appearances by special celebrity guests all focused on supporting BBBSAZ's mission.

CBS 5 and 3TV were live at the event each day. Attendees were treated to entertainment including live bands, radio broadcasts, professional sports teams' mascots and cheerleaders, unique vehicles and celebrities.

As part of the milestone anniversary celebration, CBS 5’s sister station, 3TV, hosted a second location on Friday, Oct. 20, at the SanTan Village location of Jacksons Car Wash (2870 S. Market St., Gilbert, 85296) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jacksons will provide up to 1,000 professional car washes in exchange for donations to BBBSAZ.

Many local groups dropped off large checks and joined in on the car-washing. A lot of our viewers also made generous donations.

"We have a strong commitment to our community,” said Ed Munson, vice president and general manager of 3TV and CBS 5. “We are proud to pay it forward to organizations such as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona who make a big impact in the lives of those who need it the most."

Wells Fargo kicked off the event with a $20,000 matching gift announcement. Other Valley businesses that have joined in to help make this event a success include Jacksons Car Wash, Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys, APS, American Airlines, Arizona Lottery, Leslie’s Pool Supplies, and many others.

You can find out more about Big Brothers and Big Sisters here.

As the nation's largest donor and volunteer supported mentoring network, Big Brothers Big Sisters makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers ("Bigs") and children ("Littles"), ages 6 through 18, in communities across the country.

Thank you to everyone who came out to the car wash this year and paid it forward to Big Brothers Big Sisters.

SLIDESHOW: Paul's Pay It Forward Car Wash 2017



Closer look at the check @PaulHortonCBS5 just gave to @bbhsbrazos after his week-long car wash #soproud pic.twitter.com/fSE7o1JbfS — Bonnie Loftus (@phxnewsproducer) October 21, 2017

