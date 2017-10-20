'Access Mars' gives users free, virtual space exploration

NASA and Google are teaming up to offer free, virtual space exploration.

'Access Mars' was released on Thursday.

The technology virtually transports users to Mars from anywhere.

It simulates walking on the red planet and provides close-up views of discoveries made by the curiosity rover.

You can view it on a computer, phone or through a virtual reality headset.

For more information, visit:

https://accessmars.withgoogle.com/

