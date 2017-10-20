Dirty Dining Oct. 20: Expired milk, moldy vegetables among this week's violations

We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.

CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

La Cocina Economica

1550 N. 16th Street

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

“Raw beef stored above ready to eat items”

“Salsa not kept cold enough”

Sushi Kee

1006 E Warner Road

Tempe

4 violations

Among the violations:

"Employee not washing hands properly”

“Cut cardboard used as lids for flour bins”

Natural Grocers

2151 E Baseline Road

Gilbert

4 violations

Among the violations:

“Moldy Zucchini”

“Expired milk in demo cooler”

Sacred Pi

6434 S. McClintock Drive

Tempe

4 violations

Among the violations:

"Cheese and tomatoes sitting out - had to be thrown out."

"Raw eggs stored over oranges."

"Toxic substances not used properly."

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dean's List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Chili’s Grill and Bar

1435 S. Power Road

Mesa

85206



Peoria Boys and Girls Club

11820 N. 81st Avenue

Peoria

85345



Fat Cats

4321 E. Baseline Road

Gilbert

85234



Booty’s

1300 S. Watson Road

Buckeye

85326



Sunsational Coffee

15643 N. Reems Road

Surprise

85374



Rainbow Donuts

2855 W. Cactus Road

Phoenix

85029

