Dirty Dining Oct. 20: Expired milk, moldy vegetables among this week's violations

We go through every restaurant that's been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.
CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

La Cocina Economica 
1550 N. 16th Street
Phoenix
4 violations

Among the violations:

  • “Raw beef stored above ready to eat items”
  • “Salsa not kept cold enough”

Sushi Kee
1006 E Warner Road
Tempe
4 violations

Among the violations:

  • "Employee not washing hands properly”
  • “Cut cardboard used as lids for flour bins”

Natural Grocers
2151 E Baseline Road
Gilbert
4 violations

Among the violations:

  • “Moldy Zucchini”
  • “Expired milk in demo cooler”

Sacred Pi
6434 S. McClintock Drive
Tempe
4 violations

Among the violations:

  • "Cheese and tomatoes sitting out - had to be thrown out."
  • "Raw eggs stored over oranges."
  • "Toxic substances not used properly."

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dean's List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Chili’s Grill and Bar
1435 S. Power Road
Mesa
85206


Peoria Boys and Girls Club
11820 N. 81st Avenue
Peoria
85345


Fat Cats
4321 E. Baseline Road
Gilbert
85234


Booty’s
1300 S. Watson Road
Buckeye
85326


Sunsational Coffee
15643 N. Reems Road
Surprise
85374


Rainbow Donuts
2855 W. Cactus Road
Phoenix
85029

Jason Barry Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

Click to learn more about Jason.

Jason Barry

Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.

Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.

An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.

His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.

Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.

    More >