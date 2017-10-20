Abrazo's Maryvale Campus is closing permanently in December 2017

Doors are closing permanently at the Abrazo Maryvale Campus in mid-December 2017.

This comes after the Abrazo Community Health Network announced that Abrazo Maryvale is reducing services and has been realigned as a satellite facility in May of 2017.

This closure should not impact the community’s access to care. The surrounding area contains many other healthcare facilities, including four hospitals and 11 urgent care centers in the 6-mile radius around Abrazo Maryvale.

“Over the past several years Abrazo Maryvale has experienced a significant decline in community demand for its services,” said Frank Molinaro, market CEO of Abrazo Community Health Network. “The Abrazo Community Health Network’s top priority is delivering high-quality, cost-effective care to residents of the greater Phoenix area, and we are properly allocating our resources to meet our patients’ and our communities’ healthcare needs.”

The facility will remain staffed and will continue to treat patients until December 18th. They will also no longer admit inpatients after December 1st.

Abrazo has said they will assist patients and physicians in transitioning their care to other Abrazo Network facilities, or a healthcare provider of their choice.

Employees at the Maryvale campus will have priority for open positions for which they are qualified within the Abrazo Community Health Network and affiliated partners.

