New Curve luxury club at PIR is 'where Disneyland meets NASCAR'

A major makeover is underway at Phoenix International Raceway. From new grandstands to improving the fan experience, nothing is going untouched.

There’s even a new one-of-a kind luxury hospitality club that is nothing short of amazing.

“This is where Disneyland meets NASCAR,” Scott Rovn, the vice president of sales and marketing, said.

The club is called Curve and will open just in time for the big race in November.

For race fans, this will be hottest ticket. The club sits seven stories above the track and will have the finest amenities, not to mention a 200-foot long panoramic view of the entire track and the Estrella Mountains.

“There really is a demand at the NACAR races from our customer base for a VIP-type experience that is still somewhat affordable, that still provides a quality experience, that gives you access to other things such as pit passes,” Ravn said. “There is no hassle trying to order food. Everything is included in your ticket.”

Fans will have access to an exclusive menu, featuring food inspired by unique flavors of the Southwest. Curve also will have standout signature cocktails created by an expert mixologist.

Putting the 400-member construction crew together to get this ready in time is incredible.

“The one challenge of this is to keep all of our event dates where they were so that the fans will be able to enjoy our events unaffected,” project manager Paul Bellas.

The exciting part is Curve is just the beginning of this $178 million renovation.

“When we get to next spring, we’re going to also unveil a new fan hospitality are located behind the grandstand,” Ravn explained. “And then finally next November will be our grand reopening where the entire infield will be redesigned. The entire grandstand experience has been changed – fold-down seats, cup holders, multiple restrooms, food and beverage experiences. [It’s] just a complete reimagining of the NASCAR experience.”

When construction is finished, PIR, affectionately known as Zoomtown, USA, will be the must-see race track for fans across the country.

Arizona is lucky to have two big NASCAR races a year – the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Weekend in March and the Can-Am 500 Weekend in November.

