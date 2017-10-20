Five-star point guard decommits from Arizona

It's been a month since the college basketball scandal broke that lead to the arrest of Arizona Wildcats former assistant coach Emmanuel "Book" Richardson.

On Friday, the Wildcats lost 5-star recruit Jahvon Quinerly, who the FBI investigation implied received improper benefits.

Quinerly tweeted that he was decommiting from U of A.

The story was first broken by Gary Parrish of CBS Sports.

Quinerly made his commitment to U of A in August. Four coaches were charged in September for corruption. Quinerly's eligibility is in question as the FBI looks into whether he accepted a $15,000 bribe.

