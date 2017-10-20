Flagstaff PD: Body found near Mayer is missing Glendale teacher

The Flagstaff Police Department on Friday confirmed that the body found a week ago is that of Glendale teacher Cathryn Gorospe.

Sgt. Cory Runge said the Yavapai County Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified her using dental records.

Gorospe’s remains were found last Friday near Mayer. While they had to wait for the medical examiner, investigators believed from the start that the body was that of Gorospe.

The Glendale kindergarten teacher had been missing since Friday, Oct. 6 when she drove to Flagstaff to bail out a man named Charlie Malzahn.

Tom Watson of Rose’s Bail Bonds said he urged Gorospe, 44, to not pay the bond for Malzahn.

Malzahn, 27, had been in jail since Aug. 20 when he was arrested for carjacking his sister, according to a police report from the Williams Police Department.

Watson said Gorospe called him a few days after Malzahn was arrested.

“I talked her out of doing the bond the first time,” said Watson. “Just basically because she didn’t know the guy very well.”

He was under the impression Gorospe and Malzahn, with a 17-year age difference, possibly had gone out on a few dates.

Watson met Gorospe at the Coconino County Jail in Flagstaff. It’s the last time he would see her alive.

Malzahn was arrested in Phoenix early the Monday morning after Gorospe got him out of jail. According to ASU and Tempe police, he assaulted a student in her dorm room and then carjacked another student Sunday night just hours before his arrest.

Mayer is a little more than an hour north of Phoenix and less than 90 minutes southwest of Flagstaff.

