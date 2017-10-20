2 arrested after fleeing from Tucson Border Patrol, 91 pounds of marijuana seized

Two Tucson-area residents were arrested after attempting to flee from Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents Monday morning.

Border Patrol said two agents responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near the San Pedro River Crossing and State Route 92. When agents tried to stop the Ford Explorer, the SUV sped away down a rural road.

The agents pursued the vehicle until the driver drove off-road, through a barbwire fence and into a field where the SUV became stuck in a ditch. Agents arrested both the driver and the passenger and found bundles of marijuana in the car.

The agents seized the vehicle and transported the suspects and 91 pounds of marijuana to the Brian A. Terry Station, south of Bisbee, officials said.

Both suspects are U.S. citizens and are being held on federal drug smuggling charges. They are awaiting a disposition.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.