Foster pet owner Pays it Forward to Scottsdale 'dog whisperer'

Domenic Anthony recently bought 10 acres of land in the middle of nowhere in northwest Scottsdale.

It doesn't look like much now, but he's hoping in a few years to build a no-kill sanctuary that will save the lives of abused and neglected dogs.

"There's not enough rescue groups out there, not enough fosters, not enough adoptions," Anthony said. "And quite frankly, many are [dogs] being euthanized."

Anthony has spent the past few years running Shelter Paws, an all-breed rescue responsible for saving thousands of animals from high-kill shelters.

"That's the biggest reward right there when you see that you have a perfect home for them and you see a dog extremely happy, and full of life," said Anthony. "That's what it's all about."

Bev Douwstra has seen first-hand how much time and money Anthony spends caring for unwanted dogs across the Valley and she wants to help him in his effort to build a no-kill sanctuary, so she reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to one of dogs' best friends.

"I think it will make a big difference and help rescue more and more dogs that are being euthanized every day," said Douwstra. "I'm hoping this will encourage others to come forward and help."

Douwstra surprised Anthony last week and presented him with $500.

"For all the great work you do rescuing dogs and trying to build a sanctuary, I have $500 from Pay it Forward to help with all that you do," said Douwstra.

"There's a huge need," said Anthony. "Too many animals have nowhere to go."

For more information about Shelter Paws and Anthony's plans to build a no-kill sanctuary, visit www.shelterpaws.org. Click here to make a contribution.

