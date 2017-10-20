Mesa mom accused of running away with baby son arraigned

Jacob Gouchenour says a judge granted dual parental custody to him and his ex-wife Madeline. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Madeline Jones was last seen with her son William Jones-Gouchenour in Mesa. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The lawyer for Madeline Jones, 19, blocked her face so the media could not get a clear shot of her during her arraignment Friday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Mesa mom Madeline Jones entered a not guilty plea when she was arraigned on a charge of custodial interference Friday morning. Jones and her son were reported missing by the boy's father back in June.

Police determined that Jones had run away with her son to try to keep him from his father. The 19-year-old's parents were also charged in the boy's disappearance.

During the short proceeding Friday, Jones' lawyer, Seth Apfel, held a what looked like a file folder or notepad up to keep the media from getting a clear shot of her face. He had asked that the camera not be allowed to show Jones, a request the judge denied.

He then asked for her reasoning to be included in the record.

"My argument is that there is no newsworthy element of that," Apfel, who is a public defender, said. "It's going to prejudice my client to have her shown in jail clothing."

"Counsel, the media can report on what they choose to report on," the judge answered. "The media request was made timely. I am allowing it. And I am allowing them to videotape this."

After that, the arraignment moved very quickly with Apfel entering a not guilty plea on Jones' behalf. The entire exchange in court lasted about 90 seconds.

Jones was extradited from San Diego earlier this month. She and her son, William Jones-Gouchenour, had been missing for about three months when they were located in late September.

The baby's father, Jacob Gouchenour, says a judge had granted dual parental custody to him and Madeline, his ex-wife, in June. Jones and William, now almost 1 year old, went missing the next day.

Police say Jones is facing a charge of custodial interference for keeping William from his father.

Gouchenour was granted sole custody of William during this incident and was reunited his son in California the day after authorities located Jones.

