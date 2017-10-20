Traveling Vietnam Wall tribute coming to Buckeye

The American Veterans Traveling Tribute Vietnam Memorial Wall is coming to Arizona. The city of Buckeye honors veterans who served in the Vietnam War

The wall will be displayed on the weekend of Veterans Day at the Earl Edgar Recreational Facility. Visitors are welcome to experience a tribute of the wall that features an 80 percent replica of the memorial in Washington, D.C. with over 58,000 names engraved.

The tribute begins Nov. 9 and ends Nov. 12, from noon to 3p.m. See below for more information:

Nov. 8:

2 p.m. – Help escort The Wall into the city, Palo Verde Education Center, 600 N. Verrado Way

3:20 p.m. – Welcome The Wall along Monroe Ave. in historic downtown between 10th Street and Miller Road

Nov. 9:

Noon – Opening ceremony

6 p.m. – Keynote Speaker Buckeye Elementary School District Superintendent, Dr. Kristi Sandvik

Nov. 10:

6 p.m. – Keynote Speaker Brigadier General Brook J. Leonard, Commander, 56th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force base

Nov. 11:

10 a.m. – Veterans Day Parade (along Monroe Ave. to the Wall Exhibit)

6 p.m. – Honoring the families of the six soldiers from the Buckeye Valley who died during Vietnam

Nov. 12:

2 p.m. – Closing ceremony

Remarks from Congressman Paul Gosar

