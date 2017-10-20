Family safely escapes first alarm house fire in Tempe

Tempe firefighters battled a first alarm house fire in Tempe Friday morning.

The fire was at a home near Guadalupe Road and McClintock Drive.

Tempe FD said upon arrival, two of the three residents of the house, a mother and a child, had gotten out of the house safely.

Fire crews said that the third resident, an adult male, had also gotten out of the house but went back inside to find the family dog. The man suffered some burns and smoke inhalation and was transported to a local hospital.

Firefighters were able to find the dog in the house and got the dog out safely.

Tempe fire said the man's injuries are non-life-threatening and that the dog will also be okay.

The damage to the home was extensive and the family will be displaced.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.