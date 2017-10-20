Bicyclist hospitalized after crash at Tempe intersection

A bicyclist was hospitalized after a crash in Tempe Friday morning. According to Tempe police, the accident occurred at Baseline and Calle Los Cerros at around 6:30 a.m.

Police say the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet and was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Impairment does not seem to be a factor in this accident, police said.

There is a closure for westbound traffic at Arizona Grand Parkway on Baseline Road to 48th Street.

Working serious traffic collision at Baseline & Calle Los Cerros. WB Lanes Closed from AZ Grand to 48th Street. Avoid the area if possible pic.twitter.com/jauaR7BLLa — Tempe Police (@TempePolice) October 20, 2017

