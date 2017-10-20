Phoenix police identify woman who died in drive-by shooting

Authorities have identified a 19-year-old woman who was fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting at a west Phoenix house party.

They say Jermonee Tolliver Moore was taken to a trauma center after the shooting early Sunday and later died.

Police say three men also were shot and two suffered critical injuries.

The wounded men range in age from 19 to 21. Their names haven't been released.

Phoenix police say officers responded to a home near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road about 2 a.m. Sunday.

Witnesses say several men and women were involved in a fight at a party and were asked to leave.

Police say an unknown person arrived at the home and fired numerous shots.

They say there isn't a viable suspect description and the investigation is ongoing.

