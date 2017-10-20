Suspect is arrested in fatal shooting at Phoenix house party

Malik Berkely, 20, arrested in connection to a fatal drive by shooting in west Phoenix. (Source: :Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Police have arrested a suspect in a drive-by shooting at a west Phoenix house party that left one woman dead and three men wounded.

Phoenix police say 20-year-old Malik Berkely was taken into custody Wednesday.

They say 19-year-old Jermonee Tolliver Moore was taken to a trauma center after the shooting early Sunday and later died.

Three men also were shot and two suffered critical injuries.

The wounded men range in age from 19 to 21. Their names haven't been released.

Phoenix police say officers responded to a home near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road about 2 a.m. Sunday.

Witnesses say several men and women were involved in a fight at a party and were asked to leave.

Police say an unknown person arrived at the home and fired numerous shots.

