Arizona unemployment rate drops to 4.7 percent in September

Arizona's unemployment rate dropped to 4.7 percent in September, down from 5 percent in August.

Gov. Doug Ducey says the September rate was Arizona's lowest unemployment rate since January 2008 and was "tremendous news showing the continued strong and resilient state of our economy."

The state Office of Economic Opportunity says Arizona's economy added 36,400 nonfarm jobs in September, surpassing the post-recessionary average gain of 27,900 jobs.

The office says the government sector added 26,100 jobs, an increase that's two-thirds of the total additional jobs. In all, eight of 11 sectors added jobs.

