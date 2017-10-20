ADOT Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Oct. 20-23)

Freeway improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions in the Phoenix area this weekend (Oct. 20-23), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.

Drivers should allow extra travel time, consider alternate routes and use caution in work zones while the following restrictions are in place:

Eastbound Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane at 59th Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 21) for bridge construction at Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at 67th Avenue and off- and on-ramps at 59th Avenue closed. Expect heavy traffic and delays. DETOUR: Allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes, including Loop 101 in the West Valley.

Allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes, including Loop 101 in the West Valley. Eastbound Interstate 10 closed at 59th Avenue from 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 22) for Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway bridge construction. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 75th, 67th and 59th avenues also closed. Expect heavy traffic and delays. DETOUR: Eastbound I-10 traffic exiting at 59th Avenue will detour south to eastbound Van Buren Street and use northbound 51st Avenue to access I-10. Alternate routes include Loop 101 in the West Valley.

Eastbound I-10 traffic exiting at 59th Avenue will detour south to eastbound Van Buren Street and use northbound 51st Avenue to access I-10. Alternate routes include Loop 101 in the West Valley. Union Hills Drive closed in both directions at Interstate 17 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 21) for installation of wrong-way vehicle detection system. Northbound I-17 off-ramp at Union Hills Drive closed. Traffic on Union Hills Drive approaching I-17 will need to make right turns onto frontage road. DETOUR: Consider alternate routes, including Bell Road or Yorkshire Drive/Utopia Road. NOTE: Southbound I-17 off-ramp at Thunderbird Road closed from 9 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 22) for construction.

Consider alternate routes, including Bell Road or Yorkshire Drive/Utopia Road. Southbound I-17 off-ramp at Thunderbird Road closed from 9 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 22) for construction. Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane in each direction near State Route 587 south of Chandler from 7 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday (Oct. 23) and from 7 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 24) for pavement resurfacing project. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes. I-10 drivers traveling beyond Phoenix can consider using I-8 and SR 85 to avoid these overnight lane restrictions and delays on I-10.

Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes. I-10 drivers traveling beyond Phoenix can consider using I-8 and SR 85 to avoid these overnight lane restrictions and delays on I-10. Glendale Avenue closed in both directions between Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) and 99th Avenue in Glendale from 9 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 21) for resurfacing. Loop 101 off-ramp traffic limited to turns onto eastbound Glendale Avenue. DETOUR: Alternate routes include Bethany Home Road or Northern Avenue.

Alternate routes include Bethany Home Road or Northern Avenue. 67th Avenue closed in both directions at Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 21) for traffic-signal maintenance. Traffic on 67th Avenue approaching Loop 101 limited to right turns onto freeway frontage road (Beardsley) or on-ramps. DETOUR: Consider alternate routes, including 75th Avenue.

Consider alternate routes, including 75th Avenue. Westbound Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane overnight near 59th Avenue from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights (Oct. 22-27) for Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway bridge construction. Westbound I-10 also closed at times as needed at 59th Avenue with traffic detouring along the off- and on-ramps. Expect heavy delays. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time. Alternate routes include Loop 101 in the West Valley.

Additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including weekend restriction information.

For a listing of highway and freeway restrictions in the Phoenix area and around the state, visit ADOT’s Travel Information site at az511.gov or call 511. Another great way to find more about ADOT’s projects and programs to improve Arizona’s transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.

