The case of the missing Ninja Turtle

A Tempe couple is reaching out for help in tracking down a beloved ninja turtle that used to sit on their porch.

Caitlin Stewart lives off Roosevelt in Tempe.

She walked out of her home around 5 a.m. on Thursday to find out that her much-loved statue of Leonardo was missing.

"I looked over and I was like, 'Leonardo is gone! Ha!'" Caitlin said.

She's not a super fan of the Ninja Turtle movies, but she is a child of the 90s. Back then, many of us loved the cartoons and the movies, and so did Stewart.

However, this turtle has some meaning behind it, She got it as a funny wedding gift from a friend.

So, Stewart is now determined to bring her turtle home.

She reached out on the local social media site for her neighborhood and even made "missing persons" fliers that she will put up around the neighborhood.

Caitlin says she is willing to pay a reward or possibly negotiate the release of her Leonardo.

