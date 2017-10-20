Yoga, farmer's markets and more...coming to Sun Devil Stadium?

Sun Devil Stadium is already undergoing a major renovation, but now there's another major change coming to ASU's Tempe campus that could give you access to the entire building, even the field, all year long.

In its current form, Sun Devil stadium is only used eight times a year: seven times for home games, and once more for the Annual Pat Tillman run.

But outside of that, the seats are empty 98 percent of the year.

Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, ASU Vice President of Cultural Affairs, says ASU Alumni and philanthropist Jack Furst introduced a new idea to transform the structure into a building everyone can use.

They're calling the project the '365 Community Union.'

"There's going to be food, there's going to be all sorts of food, grab-and-go food, there's going to be a level of casual dining, and then very elegant dining," said Jennings-Roggensack.

She says by Fall 2019, in addition to football games, you'll also be able to come visit the stadium anytime for farmer's markets, movie nights, and even yoga classes.

"What a great way to renovate the stadium and make it a place for everyone. make it a place for Sun Devils old and young, make it a place for community members, make it a place to showcase ASU innovation," said Jennings-Roggensack.

The public will even be able to pick up a game of Frisbee right on the field, except during football season.

She says the stadium will also be the future home to the Pat Tillman Veterans Center, the Public Service Academy, the Global Sport Institute, and a new studio for the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

The project will cost 40 million dollars in addition to the more than $250 million budgeted to finish renovating the east side of the stadium. ASU began modernizing the facility's west side first, back in 2014. That portion is now complete. Construction on the east side will begin once this football season ends.

Jennings-Roggensack said work on the 365 Community Union concept will be done simultaneously.

"And so people will come in, and you won't be going 'Look at all the space,' you'll be going 'Look at all the activity that's happening here,'" said Jennings-Roggensack.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.