Sen. McCain threatens White House with multiple subpoenas

Sen. John McCain on Thursday threatened multiple subpoenas against the Trump administration over the deadly attack in Niger and cybersecurity. 

McCain, who is the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said he might subpoena Trump officials if they are not more forthcoming about an attack that killed four U.S. soldiers in Niger two weeks ago. 

McCain and other lawmakers have not been briefed on the specifics of the attack in which 50 ISIS-affiliated fighters ambushed the special forces soldiers. 

Then a clearly frustrated McCain said he might subpoena the White House's cyber czar who skipped a Senate hearing on hacking. 

McCain said he's been trying to get a clear policy and strategy on the issue for eight years. 

At the end of the witness table, there was an empty chair for White House Cybersecurity Coordinator Rob Joyce, who did not attend the committee hearing. 

It was a detail McCain did not let go unnoticed. 

"To me, the empty chair before us represents a fundamental misalignment between authority and accountability in our government, today, when it comes to cyber."  

