Wren Wreaking Havoc: ASU Junior sets tone for Sun Devils success

One play doesn’t usually tell the story of the game or a season. When the Sun Devils look back at their upset of fifth-ranked Washington, Rennel Wren’s first-quarter sack certainly set the tone.

“I didn’t expect to put him on his butt like that,” said the Sun Devils junior defensive tackle. “I just bull rushed him, expecting to make the play. He fell, I almost fell too.”

Wren plowed through Washington lineman Jesse Sosebee on his way to Washington quarterback Jake Browning on Saturday night. The 6-5, 295-pound Wren caused Browning to fumble and showed Sun Devils fans something they haven’t seen since their last upset of a top 5 team in Tempe(1996 vs Nebraska), a dominant defense.

Wren wasn’t even a full-time player to start the season. His sack increased his playing time from 15 plays the previous week to 36 plays against Washington.

“I was frustrated. But I put that on myself too,” says Wren. “Coach is going to put the best ones on the field.”

Wren had to earn Phil Bennett’s trust. Bennett was brought in to fix one of the worst defenses in the country in 2016.

“He showed flashes but then had a lull,” says Bennett who jokes that he and Todd Graham say Wren’s lack of emotion remind them of the character in the movie, “The Green Mile.”

Bennett says you can tell Wren he won the lottery and his face won’t change. Wren lets his play do the talking, living and playing by a simple motto.

“It’s a dog-eat-dog world,” says Wren. “You gotta get it how you live.”

The Sun Devils jumped from 119th to 87th in total team defense with their win over Washington. You can be the University of Utah will know exactly where Renell Wren is when the Sun Devils line up against the Utes this Saturday in Salt Lake City.

