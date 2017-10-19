Rain helps Arizona firefighters gain control over wildfire near Eagar

Authorities say rain has helped firefighters quickly gain control over a wildfire burning in eastern Arizona.

Arizona State Forestry officials say the wildfire was discovered shortly after noon Thursday and had charred an estimated 3.9 square miles in a few hours.

However, a storm dumped rain on the area and authorities say the fire was declared 70 percent contained by 4:45 p.m.

The wildfire was burning mostly grass and some juniper and pinyon trees about five miles west of Eagar.

State Forestry officials say a laminating and wood facility was evacuated as a precaution in the Eagar area.

The cause of the wildfire isn't immediately known.

State Forestry firefighters were battling the blaze along with crews from the Eagar, Springerville, Alpine, Greer, Vernon and St. Johns fire departments.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.