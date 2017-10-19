Former AZ teacher gets lifetime probation for sex with student

A former Arizona elementary school teacher who pleaded guilty to sexual conduct with a 17-year-old foreign exchange student from Sweden has been sentenced to lifetime probation.

Maricopa County Superior Court officials say 36-year-old Joshua Schroder was sentenced Thursday and must register as a sex offender.

He pleaded guilty last month to two counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

[RELATED: Arizona school teacher pleads guilty to sex with a student]

Goodyear police arrested Schroder in February on suspicion of nine counts of sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Schroder taught at Rainbow Valley Elementary School and was the coordinator of a foreign exchange student program.

Police say the girl allegedly exchanged more than 600 text messages with Schroder in the span of a month before the relationship allegedly turned sexual

[ORIGINAL STORY: Buckeye teacher accused of sexual conduct with foreign exchange student]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.