Flight delays possible while Sky Harbor temporarily closes a runway

Passengers flying in and out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in early 2018 might see some delays, as the airport temporarily closes one of its runways.

The airport will close its north runway for repairs Jan. 8 through Feb. 21, 2018. The project will involve the removal and replacement of a portion of the pavement on the north runway.

This could mean some delays for travelers.

The airport has been in communication with the airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to determine the least disruptive time for the closure. The time period of Jan 8 to Feb 21 was chosen as the most acceptable option.

Phoenix Sky Harbor has worked to provide as much notice as possible so that the airlines can plan for decreased airfield capacity.

Sky Harbor has two additional runways on the south side of the airport and successfully operated as the busiest two-runway airport in the world for many years.

What do travelers need to know?

The north runway is one of three at Phoenix Sky Harbor. Arrival and departure delays of up to 30 minutes are possible during peak travel times: 7:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. However, airlines have had months to plan for the closure and delays should be kept to a minimum.

Passengers who have tight connections should contact their airline if they are concerned about having enough time to transfer between flights. Additionally, passengers and those picking up passengers should check flight status with their airline before coming to the airport.

Other information

Because of the closure of the north runway, air traffic will be concentrated on the Airport’s two south runways. Residents living directly east and west of the airport’s center and south runways may notice increased activity on certain flight paths between Jan. 8 – Feb 21.

