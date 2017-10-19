Respect the Ride: new code of conduct for light rail riders

Light rail riders who display inappropriate or unsafe behavior could now be removed because of a new code of conduct policy.

The Valley Metro Boards of Directors on Thursday unanimously approved a new “Respect the Ride” code of conduct to improve safety and security while creating a positive rider experience.

Phoenix Councilmember, Valley Metro Board Vice Chair and RPTA Board member Thelda Williams said people “must ride with respect” as a way to support our community investment.

“By being proactive, we can set the tone for rider behavior going forward, especially as the system expands and new lines are added,” said Williams. “All fare-paying passengers have the right to enjoy a safe and comfortable ride.”

Clearly marked enforcement areas and easy-to read signs hope to strengthen the message of passenger safety.

The code of conduct specifically prohibits:

Loitering, soliciting, smoking, food and drinks (not in spill-proof containers), along with other disruptive behaviors.

It also enforces Valley Metro’s destination-based transit system.

Visit valleymetro.org/respecttheride to view the entire code of conduct.

