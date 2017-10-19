Another woman claims she was bitten by bed bugs at Glendale movie theater

Marisol Delgado says this image shows the bed bug bites she received at a movie theater in Glendale. (Source: Elizabeth Nunez/Facebook)

Just one day after one Valley woman claims she was bitten by bed bugs at the AMC Westgate 20 Theater in Glendale, another Valley woman is coming forward saying she had a similar experience.

Marisol Delgado, who spoke through her sister-in-law who translated for her, told us her lower back is lined with at least 14 bed bug bites.

Her sister-in-law Elizabeth Nunez posted a video on Facebook on Thursday of Delgado’s red splotchy marks after seeing Wednesday's story about the problem.

Delgado claimed bed bugs bit her when she went to see American Made in auditorium one on Monday, Oct. 2 with her husband.

[AMC report submitted by Delgado]

She didn’t feel anything while sitting in her movie seats, but felt "itchy" once she left the theater.

Her husband noticed something wrong when they got home.

"When I looked in the mirror I was in shock," said Delgado. "Just 'cause I never thought this would happen."

"The next day, I woke up and they were really inflamed and more red and more itcny," added Delgado who was sore for days. "I felt really fatigued and I couldn't get out of bed because I felt really bad."

A few days later, on Thursday, Oct. 5, she went back to the theater and filed a formal complaint.

She said the general manager saw the bites and said sorry.

"She felt really bad and she'd have people go check it out and we told her it was theater number one. She also saw the bites and they would call us back and they never call us back," said Delgado.

On Monday, Oct. 16, she said she saw a doctor who she said confirmed the bites were from bed bugs.

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, Delgado said she received free movie tickets from AMC in the mail which she doesn't intend to use.

She believes the movie theater knew about their suspected bed bug issue long before yesterday's customer came forward.

AZFamily reached out to AMC around noon on Thursday to find out if the company was aware of this case, but hasn't heard back yet.

However, spokesperson Ryan Noonan only gave an update today on the theater in question from Crystal Mitchell's bed bug claim in auditorium 14.

"Rentokil Steritech, which specializes in the inspection and eradication of bed bugs, treated the auditorium on Wednesday and cleared it to reopen today. AMC remains vigilant and aggressive in the monitoring and treatment of this issue."

On Wednesday, the company e-mailed us this statement in response to Crystal Mitchell’s claims:

"AMC is vigilant and aggressive about the inspection and treatment of this issue. Every seat at AMC Westgate 20 is proactively inspected monthly and treated immediately if any evidence is found. An inspection also takes place anytime there is a guest report of bed bugs. In this case, the auditorium in question has been closed for an immediate inspection, and treatment if activity is found."

