2017 Uniformity – Week 8: Away uniform for ASU Football as they travel to Utah

By Cole Streeper

The Sun Devils will send off to Salt Lake City for a Pac-12 road contest.

A Week in Review

What a game! What an atmosphere! The Blackout in Sun Devil Stadium played host to one of the biggest single wins in Arizona State Football history last Saturday as the Sun Devils upended the #5 Washington Huskies. During the game, the Devils won in all three facets: offense, defense, and special teams. And though the final score of 13-7 does not indicate a blowout, they won those parts of the game in dominant fashion. Speaking of dominating fashion, the Sun Devils did just that as they blacked out the Huskies traditional away jerseys.

In two straight color theme home games, the Sun Devils have won against two ranked teams at the time they played them. This win puts ASU back over .500 as they improved their record to 4-3 all time in Blackout games. Black pitchfork decals with chrome gold trim popped off the helmet giving an incredible shine to counter the matte black of the helmets. The standard sized pitchforks can tend to get lost on the helmets from a distance, regardless of helmet or decal color, but because of the glow of these decals, the helmets were noticeable from atop the Stadium. It wasn’t the first time those decals had been used on black helmets, however, as the Sun Devils wore them on a road trip to Utah in 2015 paired with white jerseys and white pants.

The matte black helmets with the chrome detailing matched with the black jerseys and pants made for an incredible monochromatic uniform combination. In my book, the 2017 edition of the Blackout uniform has overtaken the 2015 large pitchfork version as the best Blackout look in the Pitchfork Era. Defeating a top 5 team doesn’t hurt in remembering this uniform fondly either. An outstanding job was done by the Sun Devil Equipment staff to bring an exceptional look for such a big game. This uniform combination truly was a sight for sore eyes, especially for those that thrive on the creativity that the equipment staff has to offer.

Blackout Grade: A

The Week to Come

Uniform

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before… After coming off a great home win in a monochromatic uniform, the Sun Devils will go on the road in a traditional road combo. ASU will be wearing their gold helmet/white jersey/maroon pant uniform as they travel to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Utes a week after beating Washington in the Blackout game. Sound familiar? It should because it happened already this year when the Sun Devils took on Stanford in this very combination a week after defeating Oregon in the Maroon Monsoon game.

The white jersey features “Arizona State” in black Sun Devil Bold font across the chest. The nameplate on the back of the jersey also utilizes the black Sun Devil Bold font. On the front of the jersey near the right shoulder is a maroon and gold Pac-12 shield and at the base of the collar is the black PT*42 shield in honor of ASU Football legend, Pat Tillman. The maroon player numbers are outlined in gold on both the front and back of the jersey and the maroon pants have a prominent black pitchfork with gold trim on the left thigh.

Helmet

The matte gold helmet will feature a standard sized maroon pitchfork with gold trim, and having just seen the large pitchfork last week for the maroon monsoon, it bears repeating that the gold helmet shell remains as the only one in the ASU helmet selection to not have a large pitchfork decal used on it. It will also feature a maroon facemask as well as a 3D bumper on the front of the helmet that reads PT*42, also honoring the legendary Sun Devil, Pat Tillman.

The back of the helmet will feature a maroon Pac-12 shield, as well as a maroon outline of the state of Arizona with a small maroon pitchfork over Tempe. Also featured on the back of the helmet is a small Sunburst logo which will be on the back of ASU helmets all season long. On the decal above the Sunburst is text that reads “Frank Kush” which is completed with the phrase “Builder of Champions” underneath the Sunburst.

Cleats

The Sun Devils will again wear white cleats this week. The white, low top Adi-Zeros will be worn by the lighter, speed position players like wide receivers and the defensive secondary. They feature a metallic gold plating on the sole of the cleat and maroon accents. The Adidas Freak mid-tops will be worn by heavy, speed players like linebackers and tight ends. They too have metallic gold plating on the sole, but also boast gold accented toes and maroon accents. Finally, the Adidas Freak high tops will be worn by linemen on both sides of the ball, as they provide a great deal of support for the pressure and torque that the larger players put on their ankles and feet. The Freak high tops also have a gold accent that begins at the toe, but continues and is the dominant color of the sole. There is a small metallic gold plate accent on the bottom of the shoe as well. Just as with the other two shoe styles, the Freak high tops have maroon accents.

Gloves

The Sun Devils will wear white base gloves this week, and as with the cleats, there are different gloves for different positions. In both pictures, the gloves on the bottom are Adi-Zeros and they feature a white pitchfork with maroon trim which can be seen when the two palms are placed together. The gloves on the top left are Adidas Freaks, worn by larger skill position players such as linebackers and tight ends. The gloves on the top right are Adidas Freak-Max, which boast extra padding on the heel of the palm for all of the contact that linemen endure throughout the course of a game.

Reaction

If you’ve been reading along with Uniformity all season, and it seems like I’ve used a lot of the same pictures and same descriptions for this week’s combination as I have in previous posts, well that’s because I did. Consider it a metaphor for the handcuffs that Sun Devil Athletics is placing on the equipment staff’s ability to be creative. They’re going to copy and paste uniforms, so I’m going to do the same in my article. In an age where creativity is king in the uniform game, ASU is taking a marked step back.

I’ve said it before, but I must reiterate that I love this uniform combo. Of the traditional color combinations for road games, this gold/white/maroon combo beats out gold/white/gold every time in my book, but I still do love seeing that great gold/white/gold look on the field. Plus, it adds a little variety. Unfortunately, the athletic department seems to be adamant on remaining as static as possible in the uniform department this season. One can only hope that this season is meant to satisfy those that took issue with what they thought was too much variety and not enough of the original school colors. Hopefully, if those folks are satisfied enough, there will be a loosening of the reins again next year to allow for more creativity that we’ve seen through the first 7 games of this 2017 season.

Fantasy Combo of the Week

This week’s Fantasy Combo comes to us from Wesley Franco, who you can follow on Twitter at @ProducerWes. Wes is bringing us traditional with a twist. Wesley’s fantasy is a black helmet/maroon jersey/gold pant combo. The black helmet has a large gold pitchfork with maroon trim on one side, and maroon player number decals on the other along with a gold PT*42 bumper and a black facemask. The maroon jersey features gold Arizona State text across the chest and gold trim on the sleeves. It also has gold numbers outlined with black. The gold pants have a black pitchfork with gold trim on the left thigh. All arm or leg bands are black and the gloves are a black base with gold accents. The cleats are maroon with gold accents while the socks are a black and gold blend. Thank you for submitting, Wes! It is a great look that you shared with us!

If you would like to submit a Fantasy Combo of the week to me, please visit thedevilswear.com and take a screen cap or save the link to your final product and send them to me by tweeting me at @ASU_Uniformity or @sundevilcole7.

Follow @SunDevilCole7 Follow @ASU_Uniformity

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved