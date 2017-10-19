Mesa police investigating body found in parking lot

Mesa police are investigating a man found dead in a hotel parking lot.

According to police, they responded to a welfare check around 5 a.m. at the Ramada Inn near Dobson Road and U.S. 60. Officers arrived and found a man dead in the parking lot

Homicide detectives responded and are investigating the scene as a suspicious death/homicide.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Austin Parton.

