Cauliflower Rice Stuffing and Strawberry Balsamic Sweet Potatoes with Goat Cheese

Cauliflower Rice Stove Top Stuffing with Prickly Pear Balsamic Reduction

Using an iron skillet to prepare and serve this dish will add a rustic touch to your holiday table. Oh…BTW it’s gluten free!

Ingredients:

2 medium heads of cauliflower

3 tablespoons Queen Creek Olive Mill Balanced Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 large yellow onion, diced

1 garlic clove, minced

4 stalks of celery, sliced thinly

1/2 cup toasted pecans, roughly chopped

3-4 sprigs fresh chopped parsley

2-3 fresh chopped sage leaves

1 teaspoon fresh chopped rosemary

1 teaspoon fresh chopped thyme

2 tablespoons Queen Creek Olive Mill Prickly Pear Balsamic Reduction

1 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions:

Pulse cauliflower in a food processor until “rice” consistency is reached.

Add olive oil to a large iron skillet over medium-high heat.

Add onions, garlic and celery and herbs and sauté for 5 mins

Add in cauliflower and cook for about 10 minutes, or until fully cooked.

Stir in pecans, and balsamic vinegar and cook for 1 more min.

Serve warm in the iron skillet

Strawberry Balsamic Sweet Potatoes with Goat cheese

Makes 4 servings

This is a wonderful dish to serve with your holiday feast. The tangy Strawberry Balsamic Reduction brings this dish to life.



Ingredients:

2 Large Sweet Potatoes, 1/2 inch peeled and cubed

1/4 cup Queen Creek Olive Mill Strawberry Balsamic Reduction

4 tablespoons Queen Creek Olive Mill Balanced Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1/2 teaspoon Red Pepper Flakes

1 teaspoon fresh cut Rosemary chopped

1/2 teaspoon fresh cut Thyme

2 cloves Garlic, minced

1 teaspoon Kosher Salt

½ teaspoon fresh ground pepper

1/4 cup roasted chopped Pecans

1/4 cup Dried Cranberries

1/4 cup Crumbled Goat Cheese

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Place cubed sweet potatoes in large bowl. Toss with balsamic reduction, extra virgin olive oil, red pepper flakes, rosemary, thyme, garlic and salt and pepper. Thoroughly coat sweet potatoes with ingredients.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Pour all sweet potatoes onto the baking sheet. Bake for 15 minutes. Gently remove baking sheet from oven, turn potatoes, and return to oven for 15 more minutes or until the sweet potatoes are fork tender and slightly browned.

Place in serving dish. Garnish with chopped pecans, cranberries and goat cheese.