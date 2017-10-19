Your Life A to Z

Pumpkin Vinaigrette, Pumpkin Gnudi, Sage Brown Sauce and Pumpkin Brulee

By Gio Osso, Executive Chef, Virtu
Pumpkin Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons Sherry Vinegar

1 Teaspoon Honey
1/4 teaspoon Chile Powder
2 teaspoons Pumpkin Puree
1/4 cup Olive Oil

Shake ingredients in mason jar to combine them 

Gnudi

Ingredients:

2 Goat Cheese Logs 
3 Eggs
2 Tablespoons Flour ( Semolina Preferred)
1/4 Cup Pimpkin Puree

Sage Brown Sauce

Ingredients:

2 Sticks Butter
1/4 Cup Pumpkin Puree
1 Tablespoon Sage

Sip to taste

Pumpkin Brulee

Ingredients:

2 Cups Heavy Cream
1/4 Cup Sugar
1/8 Cup Pumkin Spree
4 Eggs Yolks
1/8 Teaspoon Vanilla

