Pumpkin Vinaigrette, Pumpkin Gnudi, Sage Brown Sauce and Pumpkin Brulee

Pumpkin Vinaigrette
Ingredients:
2 Tablespoons Sherry Vinegar
1 Teaspoon Honey
1/4 teaspoon Chile Powder
2 teaspoons Pumpkin Puree
1/4 cup Olive Oil
Shake ingredients in mason jar to combine them
Gnudi
Ingredients:
2 Goat Cheese Logs
3 Eggs
2 Tablespoons Flour ( Semolina Preferred)
1/4 Cup Pimpkin Puree
Sage Brown Sauce
Ingredients:
2 Sticks Butter
1/4 Cup Pumpkin Puree
1 Tablespoon Sage
Sip to taste
Pumpkin Brulee
Ingredients:
2 Cups Heavy Cream
1/4 Cup Sugar
1/8 Cup Pumkin Spree
4 Eggs Yolks
1/8 Teaspoon Vanilla
