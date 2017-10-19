Pumpkin Vinaigrette, Pumpkin Gnudi, Sage Brown Sauce and Pumpkin Brulee

Pumpkin Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons Sherry Vinegar

1 Teaspoon Honey

1/4 teaspoon Chile Powder

2 teaspoons Pumpkin Puree

1/4 cup Olive Oil

Shake ingredients in mason jar to combine them

Gnudi

Ingredients:

2 Goat Cheese Logs

3 Eggs

2 Tablespoons Flour ( Semolina Preferred)

1/4 Cup Pimpkin Puree

Sage Brown Sauce

Ingredients:

2 Sticks Butter

1/4 Cup Pumpkin Puree

1 Tablespoon Sage

Sip to taste

Pumpkin Brulee

Ingredients:

2 Cups Heavy Cream

1/4 Cup Sugar

1/8 Cup Pumkin Spree

4 Eggs Yolks

1/8 Teaspoon Vanilla

