Jaime's Local Love: Pereida-Rice Woodworking

Pereida-Rice Woodworking is a first-generation Arizona family business made up of three brothers and their sister. The family specializes in handcrafted solid wood furniture. The company was founded by the oldest of the boys, Tristan, out of necessity.

After Tristan got a divorce, he was left with no furniture, so he decided to build his own! Friends started commenting on the beautiful woodwork, and soon, Tristan sold his first piece of furniture on Craig'sList.

[SLIDESHOW: Jaime's Local Love]

The Pereida-Rice brothers, Tristan, Kalen and Ashton, were all working in the restaurant business at the time. But they were raised working

with wood in their hometown of Phoenix. In fact, it was their grandfather who bought the siblings their very first circular saw when they were younger.

In 2014, Tristan and Kalen decided to go full time with the business and move it back home; relocating from California to the Valley.

They needed more manpower and they got it by adding baby brother, Ashton, and big sis, Amras, to the team. As the business grew, the siblings bought

a shop in Glendale and now have 8 employees.

Pereida-Rice started selling on "Handmade at Amazon" in 2015, and has since seen incredible growth. "Handmade at Amazon" accounts for the majority of

Pereida-Rice’s sales.

They create and sell everything from wooden doormats, shelving, beds, headboards and nightstands. It's such a cool family business -- creating lovely things for your home!

Jaime

Pereida-Rice Woodworking

Address: 5036 N. 54th Ave #1 Glendale, AZ 85301

Phone: 310-749-5634

Website: https://pereidarice.com/

Amazon: Pereida-Rice Woodworking

Email: tristan@pereidarice.com

Facebook: @PereidaRice

Instagram: @PereidaRice

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.