Flashback! Celebrating some of Phoenix's oldest businesses that are still open today

Arizona's local businesses are one of the best things about this state. Some of Arizona's most iconic local businesses have been around since as far back as the early 1900's.

Here is a list of 10 of the oldest local businesses still operating today.

Basha's

Basha's grocery store was founded in Arizona since 1932 by the Basha family. Basha's has grown to compete with the big chain grocery stores and has locations all over the state.

Harkins Theaters

Harkins Theaters started in Arizona in 1933 and remains as one of the main theaters Arizonans enjoy. One of the theaters Harkins started with was the Valley Art theater in Tempe. Valley Art was built in 1938 and still plays movies today. Harkins has locations all over the state.

Shamrock Farms

Shamrock Farms was founded in Arizona in 1922 and has grown to be the largest family owned dairy in the Southwest.

Durant’s Restaurant

Durant’s has been in business in Phoenix since 1950. Their famous steaks and red dining room are a staple for Phoenicians. Steak lovers have been entering through the famous back kitchen door to enjoy for 67 years! Durant’s is located at 2611 North Central Avenue in Phoenix.

Bitz-ee Mama

Bitz-ee Mama’s in Glendale is a cozy little place with some of the best Mexican food in town. This family owned restaurant is located in historic downtown Glendale. They have been serving Glendale since they opened in 1972. Bitz-ee Mama’s is located at 7023 N 58th Ave in Glendale.

Cheese and Stuff

Cheese and Stuff Deli is small sandwich shop in the heart of Phoenix. Owned by the Zawatski family since 1949, this deli has staying power. For a delicious New Jersey style sub, there’s no other place like Cheese and Stuff. Cheese and Stuff is located at 5042 N. Central Ave in Phoenix.

Turf Paradise

Turf Paradise opened its doors in Phoenix in 1956. The race track has seen ups and downs but has seen a revitalization in the last few years. Turf Paradise is located at 1501 West Bell Road in Phoenix.

Sugar Bowl Ice Cream Parlor

Sugar Bowl is an iconic spot in Old Town Scottsdale. The ice cream parlor also offers sandwiches and even has an arcade! They’ve been serving Scottsdale since they opened in 1958 and they are still going strong. Sugar Bowl is located at 4005 N Scottsdale Rd in Scottsdale.

Mary Coyle’s Ice Cream Parlor

Mary Coyle’s has been around slightly longer and offers only ice cream, banana splits, shakes, old fashioned sodas and malts. All old-fashioned ice cream, all the time. Mary Coyle’s has been open since 1951 and has remained a staple for Phoenix ice cream lovers. Mary Coyle’s is located at 5823 N 7th Street in Phoenix.

Valley Machine Works

Not as delicious as ice cream and subs, but Valley Machine Works is definitely one of the oldest, longest running local businesses in Phoenix. The machine shop opened back in 1909 and they are still going today. Valley Machine Works is located at 701 W Jackson Street in Phoenix.

