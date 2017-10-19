Mandell appointed as a Maricopa County Superior Court judge

Michael Mandell (Source: Superior Court of Arizona in Maricopa County via Facebook)

Michael Mandell has been appointed as a judge on the Maricopa County Superior Court bench.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced the appointment Wednesday.

It fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Edward Bassett.

Mandell, an independent, has served as a commissioner for the Maricopa County Superior Court since 2013.

He has presided over family court and civil calendars and also served as the presiding family court commissioner.

Mandell also worked as legal counsel for the minority caucus in the Arizona House of Representatives and the state Senate.

He graduated cum laude and Order of the Coif from Arizona State University's College of Law in 1998.

