Police ID victim in Surprise death investigation

Police are investigating a death at a Surprise home Thursday morning, but at this point, there are more questions than answers.

Officers responded to the area of U.S. 60 (West Grand Avenue) and Happy Valley Road before sunrise Thursday morning.

Investigators later identified the victim as Daniel Centeno-Lara, a 41-year-old resident of Surprise, but they have not said much else.

The initial call, which came in at about midnight, was regarding a shooting, but the only thing police have confirmed is that they “are currently working a death investigation in the area.”

The homeowner told our Gibby Parra that the victim's sister heard a gunshot and then went outside to find her brother's body on the ground beside an ATV.

Police have not confirmed that information, saying only that they are "investigating the incident as a potential homicide."

No other details were immediately available.

"The official cause and manner of death are pending the Medical Examiner’s autopsy and report," according to the Surprise Police Department.

We will update this story as more details come in to the Arizona’s Family newsroom.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.