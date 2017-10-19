Man hit by car, killed while crossing Mesa street

Police are trying to determine if a pedestrian who was hit by a car and killed might have been impaired.

Nik Rasheta of the Mesa Police Department said the man was crossing the street in the area of Dobson Road south of Broadway Road at about 9 p.m. Wednesday.

That man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. It's not clear if he was in a crosswalk, but there did not appear to be one where police were focusing their investigation.

The car that hit the man had a significant front-end damage on the passenger side and a shattered windshield.

“The driver of the vehicle is an adult and remained on scene and no impairment is suspected,” Rasheta said. “Initial observations indicate the pedestrian who was struck may have been impaired.”

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.