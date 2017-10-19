Woman claims she found bedbugs in a Glendale movie theater

It's almost Halloween, a scary movie might help get you in the mood. But it wasn't the movie that made one Valley woman's skin crawl.

After settling in her seat, Crystal Mitchell says she felt something on the back of her arm. She thinks it was bedbugs.

"They were everywhere," said Mitchell. "I took my phone and I flashed it on the back seat, and as soon as I did that on the top of the armrest they all scattered."

She says the friend she went with was bitten.

"I scratched his arm again and I felt welts," said Mitchell.

Mitchell took a few photos to document it.

"I'm still grossed out. I still feel like when I was in bed I keep feeling like I have them on my legs, and it's gross," said Mitchell. "It's really gross."

We took her photos to Sterling Miller, owner of Arizona Heat, a pest control company specializing in bed bugs.

"That's definitely a bed bug," said Miller. "Yeah, no doubt."

Miller says they likely got in by hitching a ride on someone's clothes, making them almost impossible to prevent.

"The more people in and out of a structure, the more likely it is that bedbugs are going to come in," said Miller.

AMC sent Arizona's Family a statement, saying:

"AMC is vigilant and aggressive about the inspection and treatment of this issue. Every seat at AMC Westgate 20 is proactively inspected monthly and treated immediately if any evidence is found. An inspection also takes place anytime there is a guest report of bed bugs."

The company says the auditorium in question has been closed for an inspection and treatment if needed.

"Don't worry about it, just go ahead and see your movie, don't freak out," said Miller.

But Mitchell says after this, that's easier said than done.

"I'm not going to do it. If anything, we're going to the drive-in," she said.

If you think you've been in a place that has bedbugs, Miller advises to wash and dry your clothes immediately on the hottest setting. If you think bedbugs may have already gotten inside, that's when it's time to call a professional to come and treat the home.

Miller says chemical treatment can kill the adult bugs, but only super-heating an infested room will kill bedbug eggs, effectively ending their life cycle.

