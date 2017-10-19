Phoenix home for sale ransacked by thieves

A Phoenix home up for sale was hit by thieves who steal furniture and appliances.

This happened Monday morning around 6 a.m. A nearby neighbor's security camera caught a black pickup truck pulling up.

The thieves first took furniture, a dining room table set and left only to return about an hour later to grab more.

Realtor Rey Martinez says the homeowner had moved away and was less than a week away from closing the home.

"It's a little un-nerving to know that people are out there rummaging through other people's houses," Rey said.

The good news is that the homeowner does have insurance. The video of the thieves is being handed over to police who are now investigating.

