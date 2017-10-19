Tempe PD: Man dies after found with gunshot wound

A man died Wednesday night after he was found with a gunshot wound in Tempe, police said.

Around 8:15 p.m., firefighters responded to a report about a person lying face down near W. Broadway Road and S. Priest Drive. The man appeared to have a gunshot wound, according to the Tempe Police Department.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect and victim have not yet been identified, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

