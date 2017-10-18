Gov. Doug Ducey gives raises to aides despite lean budget

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is in more hot water from teachers.

He just handed out some pretty big raises to his staffers.

He reportedly gave 44 of his staffers raises of up to 20 percent, but said there was only enough money in the budget to give teachers a one percent raise.

Gov. Ducey kicked off the year with the promise of teacher pay raises. After intense public and political pressure the governor eventually agreed to a 1-percent increase.

"Everybody deserves a healthy pay raise and I think our teachers were counting on that," said Joe Thomas, Arizona Education Association President.

The head of the teachers' union was angry after learning the governor handed teachers a modest pay bump, while giving hefty raises to some of his top staffers.

"When the teachers I know heard that he'd given his own people, but couldn't find enough money for us, but had given his own people a 20 percent pay raise they were disappointed and they were angry and outraged," said Thomas.

Ducey's spokesman says the raises to aides went to individuals who have really proven themselves and done good work.

The governor also promoted dozens of employees and their salary increases ranged from 5 to 100 percent.

The governors' office issued a statement that reads in part: "Any salary change occurred over multiple years. Also, many of the adjustments were for individuals who were promoted to new positions, rather than hiring from outside of state government."

