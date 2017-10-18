Police body cam video shows man ramming car in apparent jealous rage

Tempe police say a man rammed a car into a tree in a jealous rage.

Now we're getting our first look at police body cam video of the incident.

The scene played out in the parking lot of the Tempe Marketplace last month.

The video, blurred by police to protect the victims, shows officers arriving on scene where a young man in one vehicle had just rammed the parked vehicle of another young man.

The car that was hit was pushed until it slammed into a curb and flipped over and landed up against a tree.

The young man inside that car was injured and trapped inside.

The young man who allegedly did the ramming, later identified as Brycen Gabaldon, then ran off on foot.

He was later arrested in Coconino County.

A young woman at the scene told police that Gabaldon was an ex-boyfriend who became angry when he saw her in the parking lot talking to the other man.

The man who was in the car that was hit suffered injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.

Gabaldon faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault and felony hit and run.

