Sun Devils land big time college basketball recruit

ASU Coach Bobby Hurley Tweeted "Forks Up!" on Wednesday afternoon. The Sun Devils Men's Basketball Coach had just learned that top 25 recruit Lugentz Dort had decided to play his college basketball at ASU.

Dort announced his decision and posted a video to Twitter.

"I'm from Montreal North, a rough neighborhood," says Dort in the Twitter video. "I've been told a lot of times that if I play basketball here in Montreal that I'll never go pro."

Dort unzipped a sweat shirt to reveal the Sun Devils logo and put on an ASU hat. He graduates this year and can enroll in the fall.

Dort chose ASU over Oregon and Baylor. He is considered a top 25 recruit, rated as the third shooting guard in the country.

Dort played his junior season in Florida but returns to Canada for his senior season.

