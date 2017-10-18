Man, woman dead in crash on SR 347 and Riggs Road

A man and woman were killed in a Wednesday afternoon crash on State Route 347 and Riggs Road, north of Maricopa.

A female victim was flown to Chandler Regional Hospital but later died.

A 67-year-old male died at the scene.

Apparently, there were two vehicles stopped at the intersection at southbound SR 347 at Riggs Road in the number one lane. A third vehicle, driven by the male victim, struck both stopped vehicles.

That driver was not wearing a seatbelt. He suffered major head trauma and was declared dead at the scene.

The female driver of one of the other vehicles was flown to the hospital but did not survive.

The third driver was treated for neck pain.

The roadway was shut down for a short time but has since reopened.

OPEN: SR 347 SB has reopened north of Maricopa. #phxtraffic https://t.co/0PIzkAQy9j — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 18, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.