Paint Phoenix Purple for National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October marks National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Phoenix will “Paint Phoenix Purple” in support of the campaign.

The campaign asks the public to raise awareness of the issue by wearing purple on Thursday, Oct. 19.

People throughout the state are encouraged to show support with pictures tagged with #AZWearPurple or #PurpleThursday on social media.

The goal of “Paint Phoenix Purple” is to educate the public and by doing so hopefully reduce domestic violence and eventually eliminate it.

The campaign was started in 2013 and since then has engaged with local businesses, schools, nonprofits, and government agencies to increase awareness and provide safety and resources to victims.

If you would like to participate in creating awareness you can wear purple, place purple ribbons on cars, turn computer screen savers purple, change outdoor light pulps, donate to local domestic violence shelters and much more.

"These creative and colorful displays are a reminder to the community that one in four women and one in seven men has been a victim of domestic violence. It impacts all of us," said Mayor Greg Stanton. "Painting Phoenix Purple also demonstrates our commitment to becoming a national leader in preventing and ending domestic violence."

If you or someone you know needs victim services, call the city’s Family Advocacy Center at 602-534-2120 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

