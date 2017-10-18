Globe surgeon indicted for allegedly forging prescriptions for opioids

A Globe surgeon has been indicted for allegedly forging prescriptions for opioids.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced an Arizona State Grand Jury indicted 40-year-old Dr. Jamison Mark Foster on 30 felony charges including Acquisition of Narcotic and Dangerous Drugs by Fraud, Fraudulent Schemes, Forgery, and Taking the Identity of Another.

The indictment alleges Dr. Jamison Foster, a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, practicing as a general surgeon, forged the signature of a Phoenix doctor to obtain opioids for his own personal use. Dr. Foster had been previously employed by the victim doctor.

The investigation began in May 2017 when Dr. Foster allegedly attempted to fill a forged prescription for Oxycodone at a pharmacy in Globe.

The pharmacist reached out to law enforcement after growing suspicious of the alleged forged prescription.?

Investigators contacted the victim doctor and discovered she had not authorized the 71 prescriptions that Dr. Foster allegedly filled at pharmacies across Arizona from June 2016 to May 2017.

