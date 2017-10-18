FBI searching for the 'Fashion Forward Bandit'

The clothing tends to be scarves of different colors. (Source: FBI Phoenix Field Office)

He has been spotted more in the East Valley, but has been a suspect in other surrounding areas. (Source: FBI Phoenix Field Office)

The "Bandit" wears different articles of clothing throughout a series of armed robberies. (Source: FBI Phoenix Field Office)

The FBI Bank Robbery Task Force is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect dubbed the "Fashion Forward Bandit."

The "Fashion Foward Bandit" is suspected of a series of nine armed robberies and one unarmed robbery, targeting banks and businesses in Phoenix and surrounding areas. These crimes took place between Aug. 4 and Oct. 11.

The FBI is working alongside police departments from Tempe, Scottsdale, Chandler, Glendale, Surprise, Gilbert and Mesa.

The reason behind the nickname "Fashion Forward Bandit," is the various, scarves, hats and disguises the person has worn during the robberies.

The map below shows the locations across the Valley that the suspect has robbed in the last few months. Click on the map to see a larger version.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.